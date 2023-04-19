Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 573 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 267.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

XHS stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $103.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.04.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

