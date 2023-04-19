Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $326,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

GE opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,282.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

