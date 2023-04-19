Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $5,313,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

