Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 4,442 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 62,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 44,328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

