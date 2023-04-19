Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,769,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

