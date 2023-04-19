Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

