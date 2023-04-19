Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $312,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

