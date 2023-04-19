DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 333,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,045 shares of company stock worth $1,338,860. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of IONS stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

