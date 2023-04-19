DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,324 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Activity

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 3.8 %

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.84 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

