DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 345.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 1.1% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Core & Main by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNM opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,612,558 shares of company stock valued at $324,181,729 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

