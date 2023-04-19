DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,932 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

