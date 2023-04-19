DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,727 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMC opened at $172.36 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

