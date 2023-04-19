Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE stock opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

