DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 42,271 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,322 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 42,271 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SEA by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $874,227,000 after purchasing an additional 317,841 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $535,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,481 shares during the period. Kora Management LP lifted its position in SEA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,974,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in SEA by 17.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,951,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 577,317 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

SEA Profile



Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

