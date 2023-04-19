DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.