DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 105,394 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,394 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 342.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,837,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,433 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,434,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,950 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 3.0 %

TCOM opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 0.54. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Trip.com Group

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

