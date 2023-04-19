DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 165.22%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.