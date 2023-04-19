West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

WST opened at $362.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.26 and its 200-day moving average is $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $377.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

