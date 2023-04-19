Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $167.79 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

