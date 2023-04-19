DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,143 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after buying an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 583,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Insider Activity

Edison International Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.