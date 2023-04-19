Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 346 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $457.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.57 and a 200-day moving average of $454.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.