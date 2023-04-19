Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $496,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Shares of SJM opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

