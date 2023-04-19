Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 785 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.71.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

