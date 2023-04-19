Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 8,379 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. Amplify High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Amplify High Income ETF Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.