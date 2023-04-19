Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $217.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $245.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.66. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.