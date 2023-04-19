Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.