Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

