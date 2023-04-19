Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,989,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wendy’s Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

