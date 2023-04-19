Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

