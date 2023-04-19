Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $459.88 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.83.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

