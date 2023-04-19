Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 20,199 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,199 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CION Investment by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in CION Investment by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

CION Investment Stock Down 6.4 %

CION Investment Announces Dividend

NYSE CION opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 152.81%.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.