Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

