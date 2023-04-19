Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Short Interest Down 16.8% in March

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

