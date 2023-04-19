Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.