Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,340.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,340 ($28.96) and last traded at GBX 2,340 ($28.96), with a volume of 38766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,317 ($28.67).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.65) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.41) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.22) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,270 ($28.09) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.22) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,345 ($29.02).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,164.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,030.56. The company has a market cap of £8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,368.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Coca-Cola HBC

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.86), for a total transaction of £151,880.30 ($187,947.41). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 595 shares of company stock worth $1,290,215 and have sold 100,675 shares worth $219,858,366. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

