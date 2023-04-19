Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.5 %

ZION stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.12.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.