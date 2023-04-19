Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Position Decreased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

