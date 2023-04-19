Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Allegion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.79.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.89.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

