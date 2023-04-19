Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $175.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.81.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

