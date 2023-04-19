Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 337 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 61.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

