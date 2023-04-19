Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.
NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61.
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
