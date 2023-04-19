Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.25.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

