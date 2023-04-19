Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $193.65

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $193.65 and last traded at $193.65, with a volume of 1623362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21.

Insider Activity

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,144,000 after buying an additional 792,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,266,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,269,000 after buying an additional 673,187 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,100,000 after buying an additional 457,288 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after buying an additional 359,970 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

