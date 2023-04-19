International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.94

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 105896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.86.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

