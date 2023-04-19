Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $50,684,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after purchasing an additional 709,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,671,000 after buying an additional 501,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EXAS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $72.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.