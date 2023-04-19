Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,191 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

