Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in YETI by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in YETI by 24.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

YETI Price Performance

YETI Profile

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

