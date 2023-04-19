Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average is $146.78. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

