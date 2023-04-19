Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $150.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average is $144.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.