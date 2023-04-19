Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,129 Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPVU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the second quarter worth $672,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPVU opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.87 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.